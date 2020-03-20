WATCH: Mason Jones Stops Joe McColgan To Win Cage Warriors Lightweight Title

We have a new Cage Warriors lightweight champion and his name is Mason Jones.

In the Cage Warriors 113 co-main event, Jones and Joe McColgan did battle for the vacant lightweight gold. There was no feeling-out process as both men got down to business early, exchanging strikes in the standup. Near the end of the opening frame, Jones decided it was time to put an end to the contest.

McColgan covered up but he was still dropped from a vicious knee strike. Jones finished it off with ground-and-pound to capture the 155-pound gold.

Peep Jones’ finish to capture lightweight gold courtesy of the official Twitter account of Cage Warriors.

