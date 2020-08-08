Saturday, August 8, 2020

Watch: Michael Chandler Sleeps Benson Henderson At Bellator 243

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Michael Chandler knocks out Benson Henderson
Michael Chandler knocks out Benson Henderson (Photo: Bellator broadcast)

Michael Chandler accomplished a rare feat against Benson Henderson.

Chandler and Henderson shared the cage a second time at Bellator 243. Back in 2016, Chandler defeated “Bendo” via split decision. The judges weren’t needed this go-around. That’s because Chandler knocked out Henderson with punches in the rematch within the opening frame. Chandler had been saying he didn’t expect to finish Henderson due to his durability but he pulled it off.

Peep the finish below via the official Twitter account of Bellator MMA.

