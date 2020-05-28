WATCH: Mike Tyson Ignites Brawl At AEW Alongside Henry Cejudo & Vitor Belfort

Mike Tyson has been drumming up drama in the combat sports world and that continued on Wednesday night at the AEW pro wrestling show.

Recently, the former boxing world champion released some training videos and announced he is coming back for a charity bout. Yet, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship offered him a contract to face Wanderlei Silva.

Yet, on Wednesday, Tyson, alongside recently retired, Henry Cejudo and ONE Championship fighter, Vitor Belfort stormed the AEW show to confront Chris Jericho. Immediately, it got intense and they started a brawl where they had to hold Tyson back.

It caught the attention of the combat sports world who wondered why those three where at AEW.

After this encounter, many wondered if AEW would look to sign Mike Tyson. They could have him wrestle Jericho and finalize the storyline. It would be interesting to see how “Iron” would do in wrestling. But, the former boxer is no doubt back in the combat sports world.

Cejudo and Belfort, both have been training with Tyson and helping in his return. So, the three have gotten close.

With “Triple C” retired from MMA it shouldn’t be a shock to see him be a part of this and keep his name in the news.