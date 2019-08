Nick Newell’s Bellator debut didn’t make it out of the first round.

Earlier tonight (Aug. 24), Newell shared the cage with Corey Browning. The bout was the featured preliminary fight on the Bellator 225 card. Newell quickly got Browning to the ground and forced the tap via arm triangle.

Peep the finish below courtesy of the official Twitter account of DAZN.

Victory for @NotoriousNewell in his @BellatorMMA debut 👊



The congenital amputee improves to 16-2 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PpmQm8XqZS — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) August 25, 2019

