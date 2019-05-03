Watch: ONE Championship’s Thanh Le Lands Brutal KO Knee

Thanh Le made his ONE Championship debut in devastating fashion.

Earlier today (May 3), Le took on Yusup Saadulaev on ONE Championship’s “For Honor” card. The event was headlined by Kiamrian Abbasov vs. Yushin Okami. Abbasov ended up winning that bout via second-round TKO.

Le Puts Saadulaev To Sleep

Le vs. Saadulaev ended brutally in the second stanza. Saadulaev went for a takedown, but ate a knee flush to the jaw and the lights were out. ONE Championship posted the potential “Knockout of the Year” candidate:

With the win, Le improves his professional mixed martial arts record to 9-2. This is his eighth win by way of knockout or TKO.

Here are the rest of the ONE Championship 94 results:

Main Card

Kiamrian Abbasov def. Yushin Okami via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:10

Marat Gafurov def. Tetsuya Yamada via unanimous decision

Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol def. Nou Srey Pov via unanimous decision

Thanh Le def. Yusup Saadulaev via knockout (knee) – Round 2, 0:12

Dae Hwan Kim def. Jumayi Ayideng via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:11

Prelims