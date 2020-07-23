WATCH: Robert Whittaker & Darren Till Face Off On The Beach

The Octagon on the beach on Fight Island has come into use.

Ever since UFC president, Dana White announced Fight Island, people were picturing the fighters competing on the beach in a tropical location. But, that is far from the case as the events have been taking place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with the Octagon in an arena but they did put an Octagon on the beach for photos.

Now, ahead of their UFC Fight Island 3 main event, Robert Whittaker and Darren Till faced off on the beach.

Entering the fight, Robert Whittaker is coming off a knockout loss to Israel Adesanya to lose his middleweight title in October. Since then, he revealed he felt burnt out but has got the hunger back. Before the loss to Adesanya, Whittaker was undefeated at 185-pounds with two wins over Yoel Romero and has notable wins over Derek Brunson, and Jacare Souza among others.

Darren Till, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in his middleweight debut. Before that, he was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal and submitted by Tyron Woodley for the welterweight title. The Englishman does have notable wins over Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone.