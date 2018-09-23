Watch Thiago Santos Stop Eryk Anders at UFC Sao Paulo (Video)

Thiago Santos has earned another TKO finish.

Santos did battle with Eryk Anders last night (Sept. 22). The bout headlined UFC Sao Paulo. The contest was scheduled for five, five-minute rounds. It didn’t need the extra two rounds as Anders couldn’t make it back to his stool at the conclusion of the third frame. It was Santos’ elbows that did damage to Anders and forced referee Marc Goddard to stop the fight.

Peep the highlights of the main event courtesy of the UFC on FOX’s official YouTube page:

MMA News has provided coverage of UFC Sao Paulo. We’ve got you covered with results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Who do you want to see Thiago Santos fight next?