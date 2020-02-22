WATCH: Tim Johnson Sleeps Tyrell Fortune At Bellator 239

Tim Johnson scored a massive upset victory over Tyrell Fortune.

Going into Bellator 239, Johnson was in desperate need of a victory as he was coming off two straight KO losses. That was easier said than done as Fortune had been pegged as a top prospect in the heavyweight division. The step-up in competition proved to be too much for Fortune, and Johnson capitalized.

In the first round, Johnson sent Fortune to dream street with one punch. Watch the scintillating finish via Bellator’s Twitter account.

😱😱😱@tbeartim drops a bomb! We are LIVE on @paramountnetwork!



5 postlims on YouTube right after! #Bellator239 pic.twitter.com/OB05hbe31e — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) February 22, 2020

