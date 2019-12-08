WATCH: Tito Ortiz Submits Alberto El Patron (Video)

Tito Ortiz vs. Alberto El Patron is in the books.

Earlier tonight (Dec. 7), UFC Hall of Famer Ortiz took on former WWE star Alberto El Patron. The action was held inside The Payne Arena in McAllen, Texas. Ortiz vs. El Patron was contested under the Combate Americas banner.

There was some bad blood going into this matchup. Ortiz and El Patron had gone back-and-forth over differing political views. The two had even gotten physical during staredowns leading up to their fight.

As expected, Ortiz defeated El Patron and he did so rather quickly. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” submitted El Patron in the opening frame via rear-naked choke.

Highlights of Ortiz vs. El Patron have surfaced on Twitter via ShayMyName. You can check them out below.

Ortiz is your winner 👀👊#TitoVsAlberto results: Tito Ortiz def. Alberto Rodriguez via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 3:10.



Ortiz is on a 3-fight win streak.



pic.twitter.com/anPOvJq8iu — ON: MMA (@OnMMA) December 8, 2019

For full results from the Ortiz vs. El Patron card, click here.