WATCH: Tyson Fury Decimates Deontay Wilder In Rematch

The rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury has come to an end.

Earlier tonight (Feb. 22), Wilder and Fury collided in a rematch. The bout took place inside the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In their first meeting, “The Bronze Bomber” and “The Gypsy King” went the distance. There was high drama in the fight as Fury was almost knocked out in the 12th round but he was able to get back to his feet. Some believe Fury was robbed of a decision in their first outing.

This go-around, there was no doubt as to who the better man is at least on this night. It was Fury who forced Wilder’s corner to throw in the towel in the seventh round.

Peep highlights from Wilder vs. Fury 2 below courtesy of the PBC on FOX Twitter account.

DOWN GOES WILDER! FURY SCORES A KNOCKDOWN IN ROUND 3!



BUY #WilderFury2: https://t.co/auWEj0uOn9 pic.twitter.com/LL2LnXd8xN — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 23, 2020

IT'S OVER! THE GYPSY KING HAS DONE IT! 👑



Tyson Fury deals Deontay Wilder his first career loss and is the NEW WBC Heavyweight champ! #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/yZ10RReCIB — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) February 23, 2020

MMA News kept you covered with live results throughout the night. Stick with us for the fallout of Wilder vs. Fury 2.