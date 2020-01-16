Watch UFC 246 Press Conference Live Stream Tonight (Jan. 15)

The UFC 246 pre-fight press conference is set to begin.

Tonight (Jan. 15), the final presser before UFC 246 will air live. The live stream will begin at 8 p.m. ET. It’ll be held inside the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When making media rounds back in Oct. 2019, Conor McGregor announced that he would be making his return to the Octagon.

“I would like to announce to the public the return of Conor McGregor will take place on January 18th in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. So that is my comeback fight. It is 12 weeks this Saturday. I’m in prime physical condition. I’ve agreed the date with the company. As far as the opponent, I have the opponent’s name but for me, the game I am in and from experience if I was to give you people the name, which I would love to do, I know the UFC would flip it because they are a crafty company. So for me here’s this one, ask the UFC who the opponent is because I do not give a f*ck who the opponent is.”

It was later reported that Donald Cerrone and Justin Gaethje were the lead candidates to fight McGregor with “Cowboy” being the frontrunner. Cerrone did indeed get the nod and he’ll meet McGregor on Jan. 18 in the main event of UFC 246.

Peep the live stream of the UFC 246 press conference below.