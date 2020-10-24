WATCH: UFC 254 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 254 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje will collide in a clash. UFC on ESPN ’s co-main event will see a clash between Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier. action will also be featured on the main card as Alexander Volkov shares the Octagon with Walt Harris.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 254 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 4:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 254 post-fight press conference.