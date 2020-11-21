Saturday, November 21, 2020

WATCH: UFC 255 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

By Andrew Ravens
Dana White
UFC President Dana White

The UFC 255 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez will collide in a flyweight title clash. UFC 255’s co-main event will see a clash between women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia. More action will also be featured on the main card as Mike Perry shares the Octagon with Tim Means. 

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 255 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 255 post-fight press conference.

