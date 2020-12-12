WATCH: UFC 256 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 256 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will collide in a flyweight title clash. UFC 256’s co-main event will see a clash between Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira. Middleweight action will also be featured on the main card as Kevin Holland shares the Octagon with Ronaldo Souza.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 256 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:45 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 256 post-fight press conference.