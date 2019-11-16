Watch: UFC Fighter Dons Heath Ledger’s Joker Facepaint At Weigh-ins

It’s not often that the UFC goes to Gotham, but it certainly felt that way last night (Nov. 15).

Tonight, UFC Sao Paulo will take place inside Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the main event, Jacare Souza will make the move up to light heavyweight to take on Jan Blachowicz. The ceremonial weigh-ins took place last night and Markus Perez certainly stood out.

Perez, who is set to take on Wellington Turman on the main card, didn’t just simply pose for fans and media members. He showed up as Heath Ledger’s version of Joker from the Batman series.

Check out Perez’s special weigh-in moment courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account.

Perez is hoping to keep his momentum going after submitting Anthony Hernandez back in February. As for Turman, he’ll be looking to rebound after a split decision loss to Karl Roberson.

Stick with MMA News tonight for live coverage of UFC Sao Paulo. We’ll have you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.