WATCH: UFC Fighter Mike Perry Knocks Out Drunk Man Outside Nightclub

UFC welterweight Mike Perry has posted a throwback video of him wrecking some drunk dude.

Perry is never one to shy away from a fight, so messing with him in any situation isn’t exactly the smartest of moves. That’s what one man outside a nightclub had to find out the hard way. “Platinum” claims he was being harassed and was even punched by the man in question, so he retaliated by shutting the lights off.

Mike Perry Knocks Out Drunk Man Outside Nightclub

On Instagram, Perry posted a throwback clip of him knocking someone silly outside of a nightclub. Enjoy the one-hitter quitter below.

“Goin to the beach boy ! #Tbt #ViralChallenge #YOLO He’d actually just punched me in the mouth. (Why do you think they started recording) I created space, he followed with his fists balled. As I stepped into position around the girl he either flinched or got distracted from what his drunk ass was doing which was harassing me. He wouldn’t stop so I ended it. I threw the jab/hook split seconds before he looked to the left. I could’ve continued to ground and pound him to death but walked away and spoke to the police.”

When he’s not wrecking fools on the street, Perry is handling business inside the Octagon. While “Platinum” is on a two-fight skid, he’s still regarded as one of the most entertaining fighters in MMA. With two Performance of the Night and two Fight of the Night bonuses, there’s no doubting that Perry always brings it inside the Octagon.

Perry’s next bout hasn’t been decided yet. With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, we may not see “Platinum” compete for a while. UFC president Dana White has been hard at work in an effort to ensure as many UFC events take place as possible in the midst of COVID-19.