Saturday, October 3, 2020

WATCH: UFC on ESPN 16 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

By Andrew Ravens
Holly Holm
Image Credit: Getty Images

The UFC on ESPN 16 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Holly Holm and Irene Aldana will collide in a women’s bantamweight clash. UFC on ESPN 16’s co-main event will see a heavyweight clash between Yorgan de Castro and Carlos Felipe. More women’s bantamweight action will also be featured on the main card as Germaine de Randamie shares the Octagon with Julianna Pena. 

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC On ESPN 16 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC On ESPN 16 post-fight press conference.

