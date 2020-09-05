WATCH: UFC on ESPN+ 34 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC On ESPN+ 34 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai will collide in a heavyweight clash. UFC on ESPN+34’s co-main event will see a light heavyweight clash between Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield.

Women’s bantamweight action was supposed to be featured on the main card as Sijara Eubanks shares the Octagon with Karol Rosa, but that was nixed on Friday. Thus, instead of the main card having six total bouts, it’ll have five. Catch live results here.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course, anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC On ESPN+ 34 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 11:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC On ESPN+ 34 post-fight press conference.