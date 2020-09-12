Saturday, September 12, 2020

WATCH: UFC on ESPN+ 35 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

By Andrew Ravens
Michelle Waterson
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC on ESPN+ 35 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Michelle Waterson and Angela Hill will collide in a women’s strawweight clash. UFC on ESPN+ 35’s co-main event will see a lightweight showdown between Ottman Azaitar and Khama Worthy. Women’s flyweight action will also be featured on the main card as Roxanne Modafferi shares the Octagon with Andrea Lee. 

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN+35 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 11:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC on ESPN+35 post-fight press conference.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Interviews

Lambert Confirms Colby Covington Training At MMA Masters

American Top Team Owner Dan Lambert revealed that Colby Covington is training at MMA Masters ahead of his Sept. 19 fight against...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida II Live Results

UPDATE: The Bellator 245 results are in! Check out the full results below! Bellator 245 will take place tonight...
Read more
UFC

Stephen Thompson Believes Costa Isn’t A Techincal Striker, Confident Adesanya Will ‘Have A Field Day’

Stephen Thompson is confident Israel Adesanya will beat Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253. For many...
Read more
UFC

Volkanovski “Definitely Not” Fighting Max Holloway Next

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will open the door to fighting Max Holloway again down the line, but the door will remain...
Read more
UFC

Dustin Poirier No Longer Expected To Face Tony Ferguson At UFC 254

Although a fight between Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson was never official for the October 24th card, it had been expected to...
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

WATCH: UFC on ESPN+ 35 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 35 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Michelle...
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 35 Results: Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill

UFC on ESPN+ 35 goes down tonight (Sat., 2019) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC APEX and we have the results....
Read more
Interviews

Lambert Confirms Colby Covington Training At MMA Masters

American Top Team Owner Dan Lambert revealed that Colby Covington is training at MMA Masters ahead of his Sept. 19 fight against...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 245: Davis vs. Machida II Live Results

UPDATE: The Bellator 245 results are in! Check out the full results below! Bellator 245 will take place tonight...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator Moves to CBS Sports in October

Bellator MMA will be moving to CBS Sports on October 1 and with the move comes a few new locations for some...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 35 Weigh-In Results

The UFC on ESPN+ 35 weigh-ins are complete. Tomorrow night (Sep. 12), UFC on ESPN+ 35 (UFC Vegas 10)...
Read more
UFC

Volkanovski “Definitely Not” Fighting Max Holloway Next

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will open the door to fighting Max Holloway again down the line, but the door will remain...
Read more
UFC

Stephen Thompson Believes Costa Isn’t A Techincal Striker, Confident Adesanya Will ‘Have A Field Day’

Stephen Thompson is confident Israel Adesanya will beat Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253. For many...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa Doesn’t Want Decision Win, Plans To ‘Destroy’ Israel Adesanya

Paulo Costa expects Israel Adesanya to fight as he did against Yoel Romero, running. In the main event of...
Read more
UFC

Michelle Waterson On Angela Hill Fight: ‘I’m Excited To Get In There & Put Some Damage On Her’

Michelle Waterson is just focused on putting damage on her opponent, rather than being technical. Waterson is currently on...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 245 Weigh-in Results: 3 Fighters Miss Weight

Bellator MMA is set to hold back-to-back fights, starting with Bellator 245 on September 11. In the main event...
Read more
UFC

Israel Adesanya Still Targeting Fight With Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya is scheduled to face Paulo Costa on September 26th at UFC 253 but he's still got Jon Jones in his...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube