Saturday, October 10, 2020

WATCH: UFC on ESPN+ 37 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

By Andrew Ravens
Dana White
UFC President Dana White

The UFC on ESPN+ 37 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Marlon Moraes and Cory Sandhagen will collide in a bantamweight bout UFC on ESPN+ 37’s co-main event will see a featherweight clash between Edson Barboza and Makwan Amirkhani. More action will also be featured on the main card as Ben Rothwell shares the Octagon with Marcin Tybura.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC On ESPN+ 37 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 11:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC on ESPN+ 37 post-fight press conference.

