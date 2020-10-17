WATCH: UFC on ESPN+ 38 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 38 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung will collide in a featherweight clash. UFC on ESPN+ 38’s co-main event will see a clash between Jessica Andrade and Katlyn Chookagian. action will also be featured on the main card as Modestas Bukauskas shares the Octagon with Jimmy Crute.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN+ 38 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 11:15 p.m. ET.

