Saturday, October 31, 2020

WATCH: UFC on ESPN+ 39 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

By Andrew Ravens
Anderson Silva still
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC on ESPN+ 39 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Anderson Silva vs. Urijah Hall will collide in a middleweight clash. UFC on ESPN+ 39’s co-main event will see a clash between Bryce Mitchell and Andre Fili . More action will also be featured on the main card as shares the Octagon with Maurice Green and Greg Hardy. 

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC On ESPN+ 39 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 10:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC on ESPN+ 39 post-fight press conference.

