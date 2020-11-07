Saturday, November 7, 2020

WATCH: UFC On ESPN+ 40 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

By Andrew Ravens
Dana White
UFC President Dana White

The UFC on ESPN+ 40 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Glover Teixeira and  Thiago Santos will collide in a clash. UFC on ESPN+ 40’s co-main event will see a show between Andrei Arlovski and Tanner Boser. Women’s strawweight action will also be featured on the main card as Claudia Gadelha shares the Octagon with Xiaonan Yan. 

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN+ 40 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1 am. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC on ESPN+ 40 post-fight press conference.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

Interviews

Wonderboy: Leon Edwards Likely “Regretting” Not Fighting Me

Despite fighting a lower-ranked opponent, Stephen Thompson is just happy to have his next fight booked against Geoff Neal on Dec. 19....
Read more
Bellator

Pedro Carvalho: ‘My Pace’ Will Be Too Much For Patricio Pitbull

Pedro Carvalho believes he'll be the better-conditioned fighter when he battles Bellator featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire on Nov. 12.
Read more
Interviews

Aspen Ladd Launches New Website During Time Off

Aspen Ladd is making the most of her time on the sidelines. The #3 ranked women's bantamweight is...
Read more
UFC

WATCH: UFC On ESPN+ 40 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 40 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Glover...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 40

The final UFC on ESPN+ 40 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Results

UFC on ESPN+ 40 Results: Glover Teixeira vs. Thiago Santos

UFC on ESPN+ 40 goes down tonight (Sat. November 7, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and we...
Read more
Editorials

Santos vs. Teixeira: A Defiant Struggle for Legacy

This week, I stumbled upon the word “defiant” to describe this career resurgence of 41-year-old Glover Teixeira. I thought that was such...
Read more
MMA

BREAKING: Darren Till Out, Jack Hermansson vs. Kevin Holland Set for Dec. 5

Jack Hermansson will now be facing Kevin Holland at UFC on ESPN+ 43 after injury has forced Darren Till out of the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube