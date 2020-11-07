WATCH: UFC On ESPN+ 40 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 40 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos will collide in a clash. UFC on ESPN+ 40’s co-main event will see a show between Andrei Arlovski and Tanner Boser. Women’s strawweight action will also be featured on the main card as Claudia Gadelha shares the Octagon with Xiaonan Yan.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN+ 40 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1 am. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC on ESPN+ 40 post-fight press conference.