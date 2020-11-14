Saturday, November 14, 2020

WATCH: UFC on ESPN+ 41 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

By Andrew Ravens
Dana White
UFC President Dana White

The UFC on ESPN+ 41 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Paul Felder will collide in a lightweight clash. UFC on ESPN ’s co-main event will see a clash between Abdul Razak Alhassan and Khaos Williams. action Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo will also be featured on the main card.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN+ 41 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 10:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC on ESPN+ 41 post-fight press conference.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

WATCH: UFC on ESPN+ 41 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 41 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes. In the headliner, Rafael...
Read more
UFC

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ESPN+ 41

The final UFC on ESPN+ 41 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion. 
Read more
Results

UFC On ESPN+ 41 Results: Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Paul Felder

UFC On ESPN+ 41 goes down tonight (Sat. November 14, 2020) from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and we...
Read more
UFC

Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic Booked for March 6

Thiago Santos will look to get right back on the winning track as he has instantly booked his next fight in a...
Read more
Bellator

Scott Coker Reveals Fedor Emelianenko Will Fight In 2021 ‘No Matter What’

Fedor Emelianenko will fight in 2021 regardless in fans are allowed in venues. Emelianenko is close to ending his...
Read more
Editorials

A Hero’s Exit or Hero’s Welcome Awaits Paul Felder After UFC Vegas 14

Paul Felder has transformed into an MMA superhero inside the booth and right before our very eyes, but perhaps it was not...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 41 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set

The UFC on ESPN+ 41 weigh-ins are now complete! Tomorrow night, UFC on ESPN+41 will take place inside the...
Read more
Bellator

Bellator 252 Results & Highlights: Pitbull & Sanchez Advance

Bellator 252 took place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The main event saw Patricio “Pitbull” Freire pick up another...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube