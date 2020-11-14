WATCH: UFC on ESPN+ 41 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC on ESPN+ 41 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Rafael dos Anjos vs. Paul Felder will collide in a lightweight clash. UFC on ESPN ’s co-main event will see a clash between Abdul Razak Alhassan and Khaos Williams. action Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo will also be featured on the main card.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC on ESPN+ 41 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 10:15 p.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC on ESPN+ 41 post-fight press conference.