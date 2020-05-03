WATCH: UFC Releases Epic UFC 249 Promo

The UFC has released the show opener for UFC 249 which features the narration by Ron Pearlman.
UFC president Dana White took to Twitter to release the epic video that will open UFC 249. The Las Vegas-based promotion will get back to business on May 9 from the VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for a star-studded card and the promo matches that.
The promo talks about how the fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje came to be, which praised “The Highlight” for taking the fight.
“The old saying is to always be ready,” Perlman said of Gaethje. “To pick up the phone when there’s a call to action. And who better to answer the bell than the human highlight reel himself.”
It also discusses the return of Dominick Cruz to try and reclaim his throne against Henry Cejudo who’s trying to become one of the best ever.
UFC 249 goes down on May 9 and it’s lineup looks like this:
Main Card
Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje — interim lightweight title fight
Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz — bantamweight title fight
Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik — heavyweight
Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar — featherweight
Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro — heavyweight
Prelims
Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis 2 — welterweight
Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexey Oleynik — heavyweight
Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson — strawweight
Jacare Souza vs. Uriah Hall — middleweight
Early Prelims
Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price 2 — welterweight
Charles Rosa vs. Bryce Mitchell — featherweight
Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey — light heavyweight