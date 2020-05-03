WATCH: UFC Releases Epic UFC 249 Promo

The UFC has released the show opener for UFC 249 which features the narration by Ron Pearlman.

UFC president Dana White took to Twitter to release the epic video that will open UFC 249. The Las Vegas-based promotion will get back to business on May 9 from the VyStar Veteran’s Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for a star-studded card and the promo matches that.

BOOOOOOM!!!! Here we go. Finally….. we are BACK. It’s FIGHT WEEK, @ TonyFergusonXT vs @ Justin_Gaethje this Saturday LIVE on @espn pic.twitter.com/bgX7Wujf5s — danawhite (@danawhite) May 3, 2020

The promo talks about how the fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje came to be, which praised “The Highlight” for taking the fight.

“The old saying is to always be ready,” Perlman said of Gaethje. “To pick up the phone when there’s a call to action. And who better to answer the bell than the human highlight reel himself.”

It also discusses the return of Dominick Cruz to try and reclaim his throne against Henry Cejudo who’s trying to become one of the best ever.

UFC 249 goes down on May 9 and it’s lineup looks like this:

Main Card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje — interim lightweight title fight

Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz — bantamweight title fight

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik — heavyweight

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar — featherweight

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro — heavyweight

Prelims

Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis 2 — welterweight

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexey Oleynik — heavyweight

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson — strawweight

Jacare Souza vs. Uriah Hall — middleweight

Early Prelims

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price 2 — welterweight

Charles Rosa vs. Bryce Mitchell — featherweight

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey — light heavyweight