Valerie Loureda scored a knockout victory over Tara Graff.

On the preliminary portion of Bellator 243, Loureda shared the cage with Graff. The action was held inside an empty Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Loureda dropped Graff late in the second stanza with a huge punch. She followed it up with ground-and-pound and the horn sounded, but referee Mike Beltran called a halt to the bout as Graff was out of it.

Peep Loureda’s knockout win below courtesy of Spinnin Backfist.