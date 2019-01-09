Michelle Waterson & Karolina Kowalkiewicz Speak On UFC Philly Matchup

Michelle Waterson and Karolina Kowalkiewicz may be chummy, but that won’t stop them from doing battle.

Last night (Jan. 8), it was announced that Waterson and Kowalkiewicz will share the Octagon on March 30. The bout will be part of the UFC Philadelphia card. Waterson is looking to move up the 115-pound rankings, while Kowalkiewicz is hoping to put a stop to her slide.

Waterson & Kowalkiewicz Talks UFC Philly Bout

Both Waterson and Kowalkiewicz took to their Instagram account to speak on the match-up:

“Let’s go baby! Fighting on an ESPN card March 30th in Philadelphia against a tough opponent in Karolina Kowalkiewicz! So excited for 2019!”

“We met a few years ago on [Invicta FC], now we will meet in the [UFC] octagon. It’s a great honor for me that I can fight one of my idols March 30th 2019 Philadelphia!!! Let’s go baby!”

Waterson last competed back in October on the UFC 229 card. She earned a unanimous decision victory over Felice Herrig. After dropping two straight, “The Karate Hottie” is now the winner of two straight.

As for Kowalkiewicz, she’s coming off a first-round knockout loss to Jessica Andrade. It was the first time Kowalkiewicz was knocked out in her professional mixed martial arts career. She was looking for her third straight win.

Who is your early pick, Michelle Waterson or Karolina Kowalkiewicz?