WBA Featherweight Title Results: Santa Cruz vs. River

Tonight (Sat. February 16, 2019) WBA featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz will defend his title on FOX. Cruz faces Rafael Rivera in the main event of the night. Cruz is on a three-fight win streak since suffering his first career loss to Carl Frampton in 2016. He hopes to make his third consecutive title defense against Rivera. Rivera comes off a knockout win over Jose Ramos after suffering the first two losses of his career.

Now, he’ll attempt to win the WBA featherweight championship for the first time. Check out MMA News’ coverage of the Cruz vs. Rivera fight card here:

WBA featherweight title: (C) Leo Santa Cruz vs. Rafael Rivera

(C) Leo Santa Cruz vs. Rafael Rivera Welterweight: Omar Figueroa Jr. def. John Molina Jr. via unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 99-91)

Omar Figueroa Jr. def. John Molina Jr. via unanimous decision (97-93, 98-92, 99-91) Junior featherweight: Cesar Juarez vs. Ryosuke Iwasa

Cesar Juarez vs. Ryosuke Iwasa IBF strawweight title: (C) Carlos Licona vs. DeeJay Kriel

(C) Carlos Licona vs. DeeJay Kriel Featherweight: Marlon Tapales vs. TBA

Marlon Tapales vs. TBA Middleweight: Hugo Centeno Jr. vs. Oscar Cortez

Hugo Centeno Jr. vs. Oscar Cortez Junior middleweight: Sebastian Fundora def. Donnie Marshall via R3 TKO (1:08)

