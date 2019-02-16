WBA (Regular) Middleweight Title Results: Brant vs. Baysangurov

Check out MMA News' coverage of the WBA (Regular) middleweight title match-up between Rob Brant and Khasan Baysangurov.

Tonight (Fri. February 15, 2019) WBA “Regular” Middleweight Champion Rob Brant will defend his title for the first time. Brant takes on the undefeated Khasan Baysangurov in the main event of Top Rank Boxing’s ESPN-televised event. The show goes down from the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota. Brant is hoping to have a successful first-ever title defense in his home state tonight, but he’ll have his hands full with Baysangurov.



WBA “Regular” Middleweight Title: Rob Brant vs. Khasan Baysangurov

Rob Brant vs. Khasan Baysangurov WBC Continental Americas Bantamweight Title: Joshua Greer Jr. def. Giovanni Escaner via R8 KO (2:33)

Joshua Greer Jr. def. Giovanni Escaner via R8 KO (2:33) NABF Female Super Featherweight Title: (C) Mikaela Mayer def. Yareli Larios via unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 80-72)

(C) Mikaela Mayer def. Yareli Larios via unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 80-72) Tyler Howard def. Cristian Olivas via split decision (77-75, 75-77, 79-73)

Lennox Allen def. Derrick Webster via unanimous decision

Steven Nelson def. Felipe Romero via unanimous decision

Ismail Muwendo def. Hevinson Herrera via unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)

Kevin Cruz vs. Rondale Hubbert

Albert Bell vs. Edward Kakembo

Cem Kilic vs. Zachariah Kelley

Ramiro Hernandez vs. Gavino Guaman

Joe James def. Demetrius Wilson via unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35)

