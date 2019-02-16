WBA (Regular) Middleweight Title Results: Brant vs. Baysangurov

Tonight (Fri. February 15, 2019) WBA “Regular” Middleweight Champion Rob Brant will defend his title for the first time. Brant takes on the undefeated Khasan Baysangurov in the main event of Top Rank Boxing’s ESPN-televised event. The show goes down from the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota. Brant is hoping to have a successful first-ever title defense in his home state tonight, but he’ll have his hands full with Baysangurov.
Check out MMA News’ live coverage of Brant vs. Baysangurov here below:
- WBA “Regular” Middleweight Title: Rob Brant vs. Khasan Baysangurov
- WBC Continental Americas Bantamweight Title: Joshua Greer Jr. def. Giovanni Escaner via R8 KO (2:33)
- NABF Female Super Featherweight Title: (C) Mikaela Mayer def. Yareli Larios via unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 80-72)
- Tyler Howard def. Cristian Olivas via split decision (77-75, 75-77, 79-73)
- Lennox Allen def. Derrick Webster via unanimous decision
- Steven Nelson def. Felipe Romero via unanimous decision
- Ismail Muwendo def. Hevinson Herrera via unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
Kevin Cruz vs. Rondale Hubbert Albert Bell vs. Edward Kakembo Cem Kilic vs. Zachariah Kelley Ramiro Hernandez vs. Gavino Guaman
- Joe James def. Demetrius Wilson via unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35)
