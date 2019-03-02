WBA Title Fight: Castano vs. Lara Live Stream & Results

Check out MMA News' coverage of the WBA (Regular) light middleweight title match-up between Brian Castano and Erislandy Lara.

Tonight (Sat. March 2, 2019) WBA (Regular) junior middleweight champion Brian Castano will defend his title. He’ll be facing Erislandy Lara. The action goes down from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Castano is undefeated in his boxing career with a perfect record of 15-0 at the moment. He’ll face the 35-year-old veteran Lara, who has a record of 25-3-2.

In Lara’s last bout, he had a six-fight win streak snapped by Jarrett Hurd, losing via split decision in April. Also on the card, 39-year-old heavyweight knockout artist Luis Ortiz returns. He is on a two-fight win streak since suffering his first loss to Deontay Wilder in March.

The Cuban looks to add to his lengthy knockout resume against Christian Hammer. Check out MMA News’ coverage of Castano vs. Lara below. Also, tune into the event’s non-televised undercard in the video above:

WBA (Regular) Junior Middleweight Title: (C) Brian Castano vs. Erislandy Lara

(C) Brian Castano vs. Erislandy Lara Heavyweight: Luis Ortiz vs. Christian Hammer

Luis Ortiz vs. Christian Hammer WBA Gold Featherweight Title: Eduardo Ramirez vs. Bryan De Gracia

**MMA News’ coverage of Lara vs. Castano begins at 9 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**