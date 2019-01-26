WBA Welterweight Title: Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez Results

Check out MMA News' live coverage of Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez, as the pair compete for the WBA welterweight championship.

Tonight (Sat. January 26, 2019) WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman makes his return to the squared circle after nearly two years. Thurman will defend his title against Josesito Lopez in the main event of tonight’s action on FOX. The show gets underway at 8 P.M. ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Thurman is undefeated in his career with a record of 28-0 (1). The 30-year-old champion will be facing off against 36-7 (1) Josesito Lopez. The 34-year-old is a veteran of the sport who has been competing since 2003, with 44 career fights under his belt. He has shared the ring with notable names such as Jessie Vargas, Victor Ortiz, Canelo Álvarez, Marcos Maidana, and Andre Berto.

MMA News will be covering Thurman vs. Lopez live throughout the night. Be sure to check back for updates on the WBA welterweight title clash. Check out the results from the event below:

Welterweight: (C) Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez

Heavyweight: Adam Kownacki vs. Gerald Washington

Featherweight: Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Claudio Marrero

Junior lightweight: Chris Colbert vs. Josh Hernandez

