WBC Heavyweight Title Results: Wilder vs. Breazeale

Tonight (Sat. May 18, 2019) the WBC heavyweight championship will be up for grabs. “The Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder puts his title on the line against Dominic Breazeale. Wilder hopes to continue his heavyweight dominance before eventually landing a fight with the likes of Anthony Joshua or a rematch with Tyson Fury.

Also on the card, Gary Russell Jr. defends his WBC featherweight championship. He takes on Kiko Martinez in the co-featured event of the evening. There are plenty of other great fights on deck to get the night kicked off before the big main event from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Check out MMA News’ WBC heavyweight title results for Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale below:

WBC Heavyweight Championship: (C) Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale

