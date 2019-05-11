WBC Junior Lightweight Title Results: Berchelt vs. Vargas

Check out MMA News' coverage of Miguel Berchelt vs. Francisco Vargas for the WBC junior lightweight championship.

WBC gold is on the line tonight (Sat. May 11, 2019) in Tucson, Arizona. Miguel Berchelt takes on Francisco Vargas for what is to be his fifth consecutive title defense. Vargas is currently on a two-fight win streak after suffering the first loss of his career to Berchelt in their first fight back in January of 2017.

Berchelt actually won the title from Vargas in that contest. Now, Vargas will get the chance to avenge that defeat. Also on the card is a WBO junior featherweight title fight between Emanuel Navarrete and Isaac Dogboe, another rematch. Navarrete dethroned Dogboe back in December.

Check out MMA News’ full coverage of the Berchelt vs. Vargas ESPN card here below:

WBC Junior Welterweight Championship: (C) Miguel Berchelt vs. Francisco Vargas

WBO Junior Featherweight Championship: (C) Emanuel Navarrete vs. Isaac Dogboe

Junior Welterweight: Fazliddin Gaibnazarov vs. Mykal Fox

Junior Featherweight: Carlos Castro vs. Mauro Diaz

Featherweight: Miguel Marriaga vs. Ruben Cervera

Welterweight: Miguel Parra vs. David Morales

Middleweight: Manny Guajardo vs. Jonaathan Espino

Welterweight: Carlos Velasquez vs. Demetrius Mora

