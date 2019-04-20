WBC Silver Welterweight Title Results: Garcia vs. Granados

Later on tonight (Sat. April 20, 2019) the vacant WBC silver welterweight title will be up for grabs. Former WBC welterweight champion Danny Garcia will face Adrian Granados for the strap. The action goes down from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Garcia was previously undefeated in his boxing career until a split decision defeat to Keith Thurman in 2017. In his last outing, Garcia failed to capture the WBC welterweight crown from Shawn Porter, who he lost to via unanimous decision in September. Now, he’ll attempt to bounce back against Granados, who is 20-6-1 in his career.

However, Granados does come off back-to-back knockout victories. Perhaps he can pull off the major upset against the former WBC welterweight champ. Check out MMA News’ coverage of Garcia vs. Granados here:

Welterweight Danny Garcia vs. Adrian Granados

Super middleweight: Alfredo Angulo vs. Evert Bravo

Carlos Balderas vs. Luis May Raymond Muratalla vs. Jose Cen Torres

Rolando Romero vs. Andres Figueroa

Omar Juarez vs. Dwayne Bonds

Nelson Hampton vs. Phillip Bounds

Junior Bantamweight: Shon Mondragon vs. Hugo Rodriguez

