WBC Super Flyweight Title Results: Wangek vs. Estrada

Tonight (Fri. April 26, 2019) WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (also known as Wisaksil Wangek) defends his title. He’ll step into the ring against Juan Francisco Estrada.

The pair headline a great night of boxing inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. Wangek will defend his WBC, The Ring, and lineal super flyweight titles. Wangek has been undefeated since 2014, and has ruled the super flyweight division since 2017. He’ll be taking on Estrada, who is on a two-fight win streak.

Estrada had a 10-fight win streak snapped by Wangek in 2018. Wangek took home a Majority Decision victory after their initial meeting. Now, Estrada gets his opportunity at redemption and a second crack at the super flyweight throne. As for Wangek, he’s out to prove he’s undoubtedly the better fighter between the pair when he attempts to get the job done a second time.

Check out MMA News’ results from Wangek vs. Estrada here:

Super flyweight: (C) Wisaksil Wangek vs. Juan Francisco Estrada

Super bantamweight: (C) Daniel Roman vs. (C) TJ Doheny **for IBF and WBA Super Bantamweight Titles**

Super welterweight: Humberto Soto vs. Jessie Vargas

Humberto Soto vs. Jessie Vargas Super featherweight: Scott Quigg vs. Jayson Velez

Scott Quigg vs. Jayson Velez Super middleweight: Vaughn Alexander vs. Anthony Sims Jr.

