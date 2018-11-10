WBKFF 1 Highlights: Chris Leben Finishes Phil Baroni In Bizarre Fight

Chris Leben did exactly what he had to do at the first World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation (WBKFF) event, but Phil Baroni struggled big time.

In the main event of WBKFF 1, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitors Leben and Baroni collided. The bout was contested at light heavyweight. The fight only last one minute and 19 seconds, but Baroni appeared to try to grapple with “The Crippler” most of the time. Even color commentator and WBKFF President Bas Rutten was puzzled. In the end, Leben found the chin of Baroni to earn the TKO win.

Here’s the ending of the fight via ZombieProphet: