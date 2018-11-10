WBKFF 1 Highlights: Johny Hendricks Gets Knocked Out

Johny Hendricks hasn’t tasted victory in so long, and the drought was extended today.

Hendricks competed in the first World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation (WBKFF) event in Casper, Wyoming earlier tonight (Nov. 9). The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder was scheduled to take on Brennan Ward, but Ward pulled out due to a contract dispute.

Dakota Cochrane stepped up on 30 hours’ notice and he made the most of his opportunity. Earlier in the fight, Cochrane busted up one of Hendricks’ eyes. In the second stanza, Cochrane knocked Hendricks down and “Bigg Rigg” couldn’t answer the count.

Check out the finish below courtesy of ZombieProhet: