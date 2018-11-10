WBKFF 1 Live Stream & Results: Chris Leben vs. Phil Baroni

The World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation (WBKFF) is set for its first event.

Tonight (Nov. 9), former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Chris Leben and Phil Baroni will collide. The prize on the line will be the WBKFF light heavyweight championship. The action goes down live inside the Casper Events Center in Casper, Wyoming.

WBKFF 1 – The Rest Of The Card

In the co-headliner, former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks will return to action. He was initially set to meet Bellator veteran Brennan Ward, but that changed once Ward had a contract dispute. Instead, Hendricks will go one-on-one with Dakota Cochrane. Some more familiar faces are also set for the event such as Josh Neer, Robbie Peralta, Estevan Payan, Mike Bronzoulis, and Issac Vallie-Flagg.

MMA News has got you covered with live results of the action. The preliminary portion of the card is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET. The main card is set to start at 10 p.m. ET. The main card will be airing live on pay-per-view. If you wish to catch the prelims, FITE TV will be airing them live and free. You can watch the action above.

Main Card

Chris Leben vs. Phil Baroni

Johny Hendricks vs. Dakota Cochrane

Joey Angelo vs. Julian Lane

Christina Marks vs. Jasmine Clarkson

Estevan Payan vs. Mike Bronzoulis

Robbie Peralta vs. Jay Cuccinello

Nick Gonzalez vs. Leon Mynhardt

Josh Neer vs. Mike Alderete

Joey Munoz vs. Marcelo Alfaya

Isaac Vallie-Flagg vs. Cory Simpson

Prelims

Juan Torres def. C.J. Leveque via TKO – R2, 1:33

Jeff Chiffens def. Fred Pierce via TKO – R1, 1:04

NOTE: Estevan Payan was pulled from the card. Mike Bronzoulis advances in the $100,000 tournament.