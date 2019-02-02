WBO Light Heavyweight Title Results: Alvarez vs. Kovalev II

Tonight (Sat. February 2, 2019) WBO light heavyweight champion Eleider Alvarez will be making his first title defense. His opponent will be the very man he took the title away from, Sergey Kovalev. Alvarez finished Kovalev in the seventh round of their August meeting in 2018. He extended his undefeated streak to 24-0 with the victory. Now, the Canadian is looking to solidify his position as champion with a successful title defense.
Also on the card, Oscar Valdez will be defending his WBO featherweight championship against Carmine Tommasone. The vacant IBF lightweight championship will be contested for as well, as Richard Commey and Isa Chaniev will do battle for the title. Check out MMA News’ live coverage of Alvarez vs. Kovalev II for the WBO light heavyweight title below:
- Light heavyweight: (C) Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev
- Lightweight: Teofimo Lopez vs. Diego Magdaleno
- Featherweight: (C) Oscar Valdez vs. Carmine Tommasone
- Lightweight: Richard Commey vs. Isa Chaniev
- Super middleweight: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Martinez
- Junior middleweight: Pat Day vs. Ismail Iliev
- Featherweight: Jason Sanchez vs. Daniel Olea
- Junior middleweight: Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Elvin Ayala
- Welterweight: Enriko Gogokhia vs. Vitor Freitas
**MMA News’ coverage of Alvarez vs. Kovalev II begins at 7:00 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**