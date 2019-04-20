WBO Welterweight Title Results: Crawford vs. Khan

Check out MMA News' Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan WBO welterweight title results from the ESPN pay-per-view (PPV) in New York.

Tonight (Sat. Aril 20, 2019) WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford will defend his title. He’ll step into the ring against English veteran Amir Khan. The action all goes down from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Crawford is undefeated in his boxing career and has racked up a record of 34-0 heading into tonight. Now, he’ll put his title up for grabs against Khan, a former WBA light welterweight champion with a record of 33-4.

Khan enters the title bout with a two-fight win streak. Will he be able to knock off one of the pound-for-pound best boxers in the world against “Bud” in New York? Check out MMA News’ coverage of Crawford vs. Khan for the WBO welterweight championship below:

WBO welterweight championship: (C) Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan

(C) Terence Crawford vs. Amir Khan Lightweight: Teofimo Lopez vs. Edis Tatli

Teofimo Lopez vs. Edis Tatli Featherweight: Shakur Stevenson vs. Christopher Diaz

Shakur Stevenson vs. Christopher Diaz Lightweight: Felix Verdejo vs. Bryan Vasquez

Felix Verdejo vs. Bryan Vasquez Junior middleweight: Carlos Adames vs. Frank Galarza

Carlos Adames vs. Frank Galarza Bantamweight: Lawrence Newton vs. Jonathan Garza

Lawrence Newton vs. Jonathan Garza Junior middleweight: Vikas Krishan def. Noah Kidd via unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 59-55)

Vikas Krishan def. Noah Kidd via unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 59-55) Super middleweight: Edgar Berlanga vs. Samir dos Santos Barbosa

Edgar Berlanga vs. Samir dos Santos Barbosa Junior welterweight: Larry Fryers vs. Dakota Polley

