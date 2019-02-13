Weidman On Adesanya: He Wouldn’t Have Much Of A Chance Against Me

Chris Weidman doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya would pose much of a threat to him.

Adesanya competed on Feb. 9 in the main event of UFC 234. He took on Anderson Silva inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. “The Last Stylebender” took a unanimous decision victory over Silva. The fight was more competitive than many anticipated, but the winner was clear.

Chris Weidman Defends Comments

Following Adesanya’s victory, Weidman took to Twitter to say that “The Last Stylebender” was “a tad bit overrated.” This caused fans to bash the “All-American,” reminding him that he’s gone 1-4 in his last five outings. Weidman doubled down on his comments:

He wouldn’t have much of a chance against me. Has he fought a top 5 guy yet ? A jitsu guy or top wrestler? — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 12, 2019

Got a lot of Twitter fingers coming at me about saying Israel is a little overrated. Just my opinion. He hasn’t fought 1 top 5 guy. No top wrestler or jitsu guy. Was a -700 fave over Silva??? According to odds after seeing fight showed he was overrated. Close fight — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 12, 2019

Adesanya caught wind of Weidman’s remark and dared the former UFC middleweight champion to test that theory if he makes it back in the title picture.

