Weili Zhang Believes Joanna Jedrzejczyk Lost A Step Since UFC Title Reign Ended

Weili Zhang isn’t sold on Joanna Jedrzejczyk being back to form.

Jedrzejczyk once ruled the strawweight roost. The Polish bruiser was undefeated with a record of 14-0 and successfully defended the UFC strawweight gold five times. Her reign was derailed back in Nov. 2017 when Rose Namajunas finished her in the first round via TKO. Since that bout, she lost to Namajunas again in the rematch, defeated Tecia Torres, then lost to Valentina Shevchenko in a bid for the women’s flyweight title.

Weili Zhang Feels Joanna Jedrzejczyk Lost Her Edge

Speaking to reporters during a media scrum, newly minted UFC strawweight champion Zhang expressed her belief that Jedrzejczyk simply isn’t as good now as she was when she dominated the 115-pound weight class (via MMAMania.com).

“Joanna is a very good striker, she has very fast hand speed,” Zhang said through her interpreter. “But right now, she’s not as good as when she was champion. If Michelle (Waterson) has the right game plan, she can win this fight as well.”

Jedrzejczyk will clash with Waterson on Oct. 12. If she can pull off the win, she may find herself back in a strawweight title bout. Zhang became the first UFC champion born in China with her first-round TKO win over Jessica Andrade.

Do you agree with Weili Zhang? Has Joanna Jedrzejczyk lost a step?