Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Weili Zhang Expecting To Face Rose Namajunas In Early 2021

By Ian Carey
Weili Zhang
Image Credit: Zhe Ji/Getty Images

Back in September, Dana White said he was working on Weili Zhang defending against Rose Namajunas as the next strawweight championship fight. Zhang’s coach, Pedro Jordao, recently told MMA Fighting they are expecting to face Thug Rose early next year.

Jordao also said that Zhang is not afraid to go to the ground with Namajunas.

“People say (Weili) is very strong, but we’ve seen how technical she is, too,” Jordao said to MMA Fighting. “I trust Weili and think she will be able to defeat Rose. I know how powerful her strikes are, her technique on the ground, how strong is her guillotine and rear-naked choke, her armbar. She’s very confident on the ground. She’s not afraid to go to the ground.”

The UFC had attempted to book the fight earlier this year as well but Namajunas turned it down due to concerns about her mental health. She opened up about this on the MMA Unfiltered podcast.

“I was even offered Weili at the time, but I just – at the time I was still dealing with a lot of my own (things), just getting my head right, and I hired a mental coach that’s helping me do a lot of different things,” Namajunas said to UFC Unfiltered. “And so there was a lot of work that needed to be done.”

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Weili Zhang Expecting To Face Rose Namajunas In Early 2021

Back in September, Dana White said he was working on Weili Zhang defending against Rose Namajunas as the next strawweight championship fight....
Read more
UFC

Jon Jones Responds to Daniel Cormier: I Was Proven Innocent

There’s nothing to get Jon Jones in front of a computer and logged into social media like a past rival discrediting his...
Read more
UFC

Daniel Cormier Reiterates Why Jon Jones Can Never Be The GOAT

As you might have guessed, Daniel Cormier still does not believe Jon Jones is the GOAT. The bad blood...
Read more
UFC

Fabricio Werdum Signs With PFL for 2021 Season

Fabricio Werdum’s UFC run is officially over, as he has signed on to be a part of the Professional Fighters League’s 2021...
Read more
UFC

Michael Bisping Says Georges St-Pierre Is The One Fight He Would ‘Do-Over’

Michael Bisping wishes he had a chance to do-over his UFC 217 fight against Georges St-Pierre. Throughout his legendary...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor Viewing 2020 As An Opportunistic Year

Conor McGregor is viewing 2020 as an opportunistic year despite only competing inside the Octagon once. At the end...
Read more
UFC

Islam Makhachev Calls For Rafael dos Anjos Fight To Be Rebooked: ‘Let’s Finish Our Business’

Islam Makhachev is hopeful the UFC rebooks his fight with Rafael dos Anjos. Makhachev and dos Anjos were supposed...
Read more
UFC

Rafael dos Anjos Releases Statement After Split Decision Win Over Paul Felder

Rafael dos Anjos has released a statement on his split decision win over Paul Felder. In the main event...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube