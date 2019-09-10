Weili Zhang Explains Why She Wants To Fight Valentina Shevchenko

After Weili Zhang beat Jessica Andrade at UFC Shenzhen to become the new strawweight champion, she called for a fight with flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko.

Why she wants to fight Shevchenko is simple. She wants to prove she is the best in the world and to do that, she needs to fight the best.

“I really want to fight Valentina because I think Valentina is one of the best,” Zhang said backstage at UFC 242. “If you want to be the best, you have to fight the best. I think it will be a very exciting fight for the fans and I believe one day we will meet, but before that I wish Valentina all the best of luck and health.”

If she does not fight Shevchenko next, Weili Zhang has options and that could very well be the winner of Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson.

“Could be [for the next title shot] – doesn’t matter,” Zhang said. “It depends how they perform in their fight. Joanna is a very good striker. She has very fast hand speed. But right now, she’s not as good as she was when she was champion. This fight could go either way. Both fighters are great fighters, but I think Joanna takes this one. I’m good friends with Michelle Waterson. I hope she gets it done. If she has the right game plan, she can win.”