Weili Zhang Feels Joanna Jedrzejczyk Can’t Threaten Her At UFC 248

Weili Zhang doesn’t see Joanna Jedrzejczyk posing much of a threat to her.

This Saturday night (March 7), Zhang will put her UFC strawweight championship on the line against Jedrzejczyk. The 115-pound title bout is set to serve as the co-main event of UFC 248. The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zhang Fails To See The Threat Of Jedrzejczyk

Dan Hardy, representing Full Reptile Collective, had a chance to speak with Zhang ahead of this weekend’s action. The strawweight ruler expressed her belief that she’ll be too much for Jedrzejczyk to handle (h/t South China Morning Post).

“Joanna will keep distance away from me. She won’t stay in the pocket with me because she fears my strength and clinching,” Zhang told Dan Hardy’s Full Reptile Collective in a translated interview while training at the UFC’s Performance Institute (PI).

“I don’t really see anything that can threaten me, so it’s going to be a hard time for her. There are three main areas – stand-up, wrestling and jiu jitsu – and whatever she brings to the table, I’ll go with it and I’ll beat her.”

Zhang has had quite the journey leading up to UFC 248. She left China early due to concerns about the coronavirus. The UFC worked to expedite her trip to the United States and was successful in doing so as she was granted a visa last month.

When Zhang steps inside the Octagon on Saturday night, it’ll be the first time she puts her strawweight gold on the line. Zhang captured the strawweight title when she stopped Jessica Andrade back in Aug. 2019. While Zhang received her title opportunity rather quickly, few complaints were made as not many 115-pounders were lining up to fight her. At least that’s what UFC president Dana White insisted.

Is Weili Zhang taking Joanna Jedrzejczyk lightly, or is she simply expressing confidence in her abilities?