Weili Zhang: Joanna Jedrzejczyk ‘Needs Me More Than I Need Her’

UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang believes Joanna Jedrzejczyk has struggled to return to relevancy at 115 pounds.

It appears Jedrzejczyk is now in prime position to get another shot at the UFC strawweight gold. The status of Rose Namajunas remains unclear, and Tatiana Suarez is still recovering from an injury. With her dominant victory over Michelle Waterson at UFC Tampa, Jedrzejczyk may have secured a championship fight once again.

Zhang Isn’t Sold On Jedrezjczyk Being Next In Line

TMZ Sports caught up with Zhang, who admitted that a potential title defense against Jedrezjczyk doesn’t excite her (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Joanna – I don’t think she’s the fighter she used to be,” Zhang said. “She’s nothing conditional to what she used to be. I’m not very interested.”

Zhang went on to say that she believes Namajunas would be a better title contender if she decides to return.

“Definitely, she needs me more than I need her, and she’s struggling in the division to fight me. But I don’t know if I will give her the chance,” Zhang said. “I want to fight the best. I think maybe Rose (Namajunas) is also a good choice.”

