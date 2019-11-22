Weili Zhang on “Emotional” Joanna Jedrzejczyk: “I Will Calm Her Down”

Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk appears to be growing ever more likely as the days pass by, with Zhang now rolling out predictions that run heavily in her favor for the potentially pending strawweight affair.

Weili Zhang became the new UFC strawweight champion at UFC Fight Night 157 when she stopped the bulldozer of the 115 division, Jessica Andrade, in just 42 seconds. Meanwhile, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been chomping at the bit to have another opportunity to regain the strawweight championship. After defeating Michelle Waterson at UFC Fight Night 161, Jedrzejczyk has moved closer to challenger status, a necessary step to reclaim champion status, but the reigning champion Weili Zhang believes that Joanna is not stable enough to surpass her as the new strawweight queen:

“I think she sounds very angry all the time, and her emotions will get her in trouble,” Zhang told MMA Junkie. “She is willing to fight me now, but there was a time she didn’t want to fight me as well. I am ready anytime for battle. Just call my manager Mr. Brian (Butler) and the boss Dana, and we can fight next week.”

If and when the fight does take place, Zhang went on to say that the outcome of a potential fight against Jedrzejczyk would look similar to Zhang’s most recent bout against Andrade:

“I am always looking to finish a fight as soon as I can so my opponent doesn’t have to endure long periods of damage,” Zhang said. “I see the fight ending in one or two rounds. I think Joanna possesses great skill with her striking, along with good power, but I believe in my training and team to have me ready to beat her anywhere.”

“I think she is very angry and emotional, and I will calm her down,” Zhang concluded.

How do you believe a Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk fight would unfold?