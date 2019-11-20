Weili Zhang Responds To Joanna Jedrzejczyk Saying She’s Better Than Her

UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang has caught wind of Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s comments.

Many believe Zhang’s first title defense will be against Jedrzejczyk, who once ruled the roost at 115 pounds. Zhang captured the strawweight gold by blitzing Jessica Andrade in under a minute back in August. Meanwhile, Jedrzejczyk is coming off a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Michelle Waterson and looks to be in prime position for another title opportunity.

Zhang Offers Response To Jedrzejczyk

During an interview with Tom Taylor for the South China Morning Post, Jedrzejczyk expressed her belief that she’s better overall than Zhang.

“She made it. I was very impressed. Actually, the day before her fight [with Andrade], I said that she was going to win, that she was going to surprise, and she did. But I can see some gaps, I can see good and bad sides [of her game].”

“She’s explosive, her punches are juicy, crispy, she has knockout power behind her punches,” she said. “She’s young, she’s hungry. But I know I’m better. I’m the more well-rounded fighter.”

In addition to that, the Polish bruiser said she’s prepared to “beat the sh*t” out of Zhang in her home country. The strawweight queen took to Instagram to post the following response.

“She seems very angry? Don’t worry she will calm down. I am ready now. Call my manager @suckerpunchent or call @danawhite. I’m ready @joannajedrzejczyk #rememberme.”