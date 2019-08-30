Weili Zhang Speaks On What UFC Title Win Can Do For MMA In China

Weili Zhang knows a victory over Jessica Andrade could open up many doors for mixed martial arts in China.

Zhang will challenge Andrade for the UFC strawweight championship on Saturday (Aug. 31). The title bout will take place in Shenzhen, China. This will be be Zhang’s first UFC title opportunity.

Weili Zhang Talks Potential Impact With Win Over Jessica Andrade

Speaking to Tom Taylor of BJPenn.com, Zhang discussed the significance a win over Andrade could have.

“I will be super proud,” Zhang said. “And it will definitely create huge impact on MMA’s development in China. Especially for women. They will know that they can also pursue their dreams no matter what, and shine brightly in every field, including sport.”

Zhang believes she can pose a serious threat to Andrade’s title and made it clear that she’s looking for the finish.

“I will say many of my skills can do damage to Andrade, such as my kicks, submissions, and a lot more,” she said. “I never expect to have a long fight. I will seize every chance to take my opponent down and finish it as soon as possible.”

Zhang has gone unbeaten since Nov. 2013. She is riding a 19-fight winning streak. Zhang has 16 finishes to her credit with nine knockouts and seven submissions.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC Shenzhen on Saturday. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight coverage.