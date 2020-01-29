Weili Zhang Takes Aim At Joanna Jedrzejczyk Over Coronavirus Joke

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is under fire for making a joke aimed at Weili Zhang involving the deadly coronavirus.

According to CBS News, the death toll caused by the coronavirus has risen to 132. Over 5,900 cases have been confirmed in China. Zhang was born in Handan, China.

Jedrzejczyk Makes Controversial Joke, Zhang Responds

Jedrzejczyk, who is set to challenge Zhang for the UFC strawweight championship on March 7, shared an image poking fun at Zhang by using the current epidemic. The post has been deleted, but you can see the picture below.

Zhang Fires Back, Jedrzejczyk Tries To Clear The Air

Taking to Instagram, Zhang responded to Jedrzejczyk and made it clear that she feels the joke was out of line.

“To make fun of tragedy is a true sign of ones character. People are dying, someones father, someones mother, someones child. Say what you want about me if it makes you feel stronger but do not joke about what’s happening here. I wish you good health until March 7th. I will see you soon.”

Jedrzejczyk attempted to clear the air on sharing the post but she also threw in another dig at the 115-pound champion in a selfie video (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Hey champ. Hey Weili. I’m so sorry to make you feel bad, but I’d never make fun of sick people or a virus. I didn’t want you to get offended. I just made fun of the funny internet meme. So, so sorry, but still, I’ll see you March 7. Don’t get emotional, OK?”